425 55TH AVENUE

Florida waterfront living at it's finest in Brightwater Beach Estates, located on Trip Advisor’s Top-Rated St Pete Beach! Enjoy powdery white sands, breathtaking sunsets, bask in sunshine & dip in warm Gulf waters, all of this only steps from your front door. This light & bright floor plan features 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms & over 1,900 sqft of living space with water views from the moment you walk in! The kitchen is positioned perfectly for entertaining guests & has been updated with Coastal cabinetry, granite counter tops & new S.S. appliances. The Master Suite has wood look tile flooring, an updated bathroom with dual sinks, large walk-in shower & built in closet space. If you’re a boater your dreams have come true! You have deep, protected water with quick & easy access to Boca Ciega Bay, Gulf of Mexico & waterfront restaurants. Relax under your screened in patio & enjoy fishing & gorgeous sunsets from your own backyard. This home is a true paradise with all the luxuries of indoor/outdoor living, sunset views & located in a quiet neighborhood a short walk to the beach. Plenty of 5-star restaurants, shopping & entertainment just minutes away. You’re just 10-minutes to the vibrant Downtown St Pete for more dining, shopping & entertainment. Call today for your private showing.