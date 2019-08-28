All apartments in St. Pete Beach
425 55TH AVENUE

425 55th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

425 55th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Brightwater

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Florida waterfront living at it's finest in Brightwater Beach Estates, located on Trip Advisor’s Top-Rated St Pete Beach! Enjoy powdery white sands, breathtaking sunsets, bask in sunshine & dip in warm Gulf waters, all of this only steps from your front door. This light & bright floor plan features 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms & over 1,900 sqft of living space with water views from the moment you walk in! The kitchen is positioned perfectly for entertaining guests & has been updated with Coastal cabinetry, granite counter tops & new S.S. appliances. The Master Suite has wood look tile flooring, an updated bathroom with dual sinks, large walk-in shower & built in closet space. If you’re a boater your dreams have come true! You have deep, protected water with quick & easy access to Boca Ciega Bay, Gulf of Mexico & waterfront restaurants. Relax under your screened in patio & enjoy fishing & gorgeous sunsets from your own backyard. This home is a true paradise with all the luxuries of indoor/outdoor living, sunset views & located in a quiet neighborhood a short walk to the beach. Plenty of 5-star restaurants, shopping & entertainment just minutes away. You’re just 10-minutes to the vibrant Downtown St Pete for more dining, shopping & entertainment. Call today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 55TH AVENUE have any available units?
425 55TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 425 55TH AVENUE have?
Some of 425 55TH AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 55TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
425 55TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 55TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 425 55TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 425 55TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 425 55TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 425 55TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 55TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 55TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 425 55TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 425 55TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 425 55TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 425 55TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 55TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 55TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 55TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
