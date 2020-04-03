2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY

Amenities

This two-bedroom, one bath semi-private home is walking distance to all you will need during your stay. Charming shops, local art galleries, groceries stores, the fishing pier, notable restaurants, beautiful beaches and more. Pass-A-Grille is located just 15 minutes from downtown St Petersburg, downtown Gulfport and a quick 40 minutes from Tampa Airport.Entering the property, you first find yourself in the picturesque private yard featuring a pond, a mixture of seating, a BBQ and beautiful tropical foliage. Off the private courtyard is a unique outdoor shower, laundry room, beach toy room and a locked storage closet for the unit along with off street parking. This home is impeccably decorated and has been renovated throughout. The open living area is light and bright featuring a fireplace, comfortable seating, dining area and completely renovated modern kitchen with new stainless appliances and everything you need for your stay. The master bedroom features a queen size bed, and the second bedroom has a set of twin beds. Off the main living area is the bath with a large walk-in shower.Amenities include: shared full size washer and dryer, linens and towels (beach and bath), coffee maker, private courtyard, High Speed WiFi, cable and outdoor shower, and grill are provided. Off-street parking for one car. Please note, we are not able to accommodate any large events at the house. All room and square foot measurements are approximate and should be verified by tenant.