St. Pete Beach, FL
2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:27 PM

2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY

2802 Pass a Grille Way · (727) 515-0134
Location

2802 Pass a Grille Way, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Pass-a-Grille Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
This two-bedroom, one bath semi-private home is walking distance to all you will need during your stay. Charming shops, local art galleries, groceries stores, the fishing pier, notable restaurants, beautiful beaches and more. Pass-A-Grille is located just 15 minutes from downtown St Petersburg, downtown Gulfport and a quick 40 minutes from Tampa Airport.Entering the property, you first find yourself in the picturesque private yard featuring a pond, a mixture of seating, a BBQ and beautiful tropical foliage. Off the private courtyard is a unique outdoor shower, laundry room, beach toy room and a locked storage closet for the unit along with off street parking. This home is impeccably decorated and has been renovated throughout. The open living area is light and bright featuring a fireplace, comfortable seating, dining area and completely renovated modern kitchen with new stainless appliances and everything you need for your stay. The master bedroom features a queen size bed, and the second bedroom has a set of twin beds. Off the main living area is the bath with a large walk-in shower.Amenities include: shared full size washer and dryer, linens and towels (beach and bath), coffee maker, private courtyard, High Speed WiFi, cable and outdoor shower, and grill are provided. Off-street parking for one car. Please note, we are not able to accommodate any large events at the house. All room and square foot measurements are approximate and should be verified by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY have any available units?
2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY have?
Some of 2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY does offer parking.
Does 2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY have a pool?
No, 2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY have accessible units?
No, 2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2802 PASS A GRILLE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
