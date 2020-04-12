All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY
Last updated April 12 2020 at 9:23 PM

2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY

2606 Pass a Grille Way · (813) 494-8874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2606 Pass a Grille Way, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Pass-a-Grille Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Just minute from the sand and sun. Walk-able neighborhood, great for biking, and grilling. Pets are allowed with additional fees.

Easy access to the beach, that is famous for its exclusivity and powder sand. Close to historic landmarks, Don Cesar, shops, and restaurants. A cozy beach feel you've been looking for! This gem is located on 27th Ave w/ access to walking/biking path & its own pathway to the beach! This property is on a corner. The studio is a completely renovated concrete block construction with full kitchen and bathroom. Plenty of parking available. You will love Pass a Grille!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY have any available units?
2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY have?
Some of 2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY does offer parking.
Does 2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY have a pool?
No, 2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY have accessible units?
No, 2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with PoolSt. Pete Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity