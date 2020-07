Amenities

Please call George Fly today at 727-258-1880 for information on leasing this 3 bedroom right next to Corey Ave and only 5 blocks from Upham Beach! Terazzo floors, washer/dryer included. recently renovated. One car garage. Screened in patio. small pets considered. Come live in luxury at an affordable rate with water, sewer, trash and lawn maintenance included. Don't miss out on this rare chance to live in the heart of St Pete Beach.