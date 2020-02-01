All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 100 6TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
100 6TH AVENUE
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:24 PM

100 6TH AVENUE

100 6th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

100 6th Ave, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Pass-a-Grille Beach

Amenities

parking
bbq/grill
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Available from now until January 28, 2020 minimum of 30 days required. [Leased 1/28/20-3/21/20]Long or Short Term Rental (rates vary based on length of stay). Charming 1/1 cottage nestled between the Gulf of Mexico and Pass A Grille Channel! There is room for four guests which includes the queen size pull out sofa. St. Pete Beach is a Florida resort city set on a barrier island, west of St. Petersburg. It's known for it's beaches. An 1928 landmark the pink Moorish-style Don Cesar Hotel looms over the shore. The Pass-A-Grille area offers galleries, shops and the Gulf Beach Historical Museum, which displays postcards and other artifacts. Nearby, boats depart to Shell Key, a nesting site for seabirds and turtles. Come and stay a week or longer, the pristine waters will help you decide.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 6TH AVENUE have any available units?
100 6TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 100 6TH AVENUE have?
Some of 100 6TH AVENUE's amenities include parking, bbq/grill, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 6TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
100 6TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 6TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 100 6TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 100 6TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 100 6TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 100 6TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 6TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 6TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 100 6TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 100 6TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 100 6TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 100 6TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 6TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 6TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 6TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with PoolSt. Pete Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa