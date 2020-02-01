100 6TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Available from now until January 28, 2020 minimum of 30 days required. [Leased 1/28/20-3/21/20]Long or Short Term Rental (rates vary based on length of stay). Charming 1/1 cottage nestled between the Gulf of Mexico and Pass A Grille Channel! There is room for four guests which includes the queen size pull out sofa. St. Pete Beach is a Florida resort city set on a barrier island, west of St. Petersburg. It's known for it's beaches. An 1928 landmark the pink Moorish-style Don Cesar Hotel looms over the shore. The Pass-A-Grille area offers galleries, shops and the Gulf Beach Historical Museum, which displays postcards and other artifacts. Nearby, boats depart to Shell Key, a nesting site for seabirds and turtles. Come and stay a week or longer, the pristine waters will help you decide.