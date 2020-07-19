817 Golden Lake Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool garage

Well Maintained 2BR/2BA St. Augustine Luxury Condo w/ Garage - AVAILABLE NOW.



This beautiful 2BR/2BA conveniently located St. Augustine condo features a 1 car garage, upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless appliances, washer/dryer included, vaulted ceilings and much more!



Sebastian Cove amenities include a swimming pool, playground & fitness room.



*Application fee = $40 per adult.

*Lease Prep Fee = $40

*Lease must start within 14 days of application acceptance.

*Security deposit due within 24 hours of application acceptance.



MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Income 3 times rent, credit score 620, & good rental history. Criminal records must contain no convictions for felonies within the past 7 years involving the manufacture or distribution of controlled substances. For other felony convictions, we will conduct individualized assessments that take into account mitigating factors, such as facts & circumstances surrounding the criminal conduct, age at time of conduct, evidence of good tenancy before and after conduct, nature & severity of conviction and the amount of time that has passed since the conviction. Criminal history which indicates that an applicant’s tenancy would constitute a direct threat to the health or safety of other individuals or whose tenancy could result in substantial physical damage to the property of the owner or others may result in rejection of the application.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum personal liability policy of $100,000.



(RLNE3368100)