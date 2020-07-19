All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

817 Golden Lake Loop

817 Golden Lake Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

817 Golden Lake Loop, St. Johns County, FL 32084

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Well Maintained 2BR/2BA St. Augustine Luxury Condo w/ Garage - AVAILABLE NOW.

This beautiful 2BR/2BA conveniently located St. Augustine condo features a 1 car garage, upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless appliances, washer/dryer included, vaulted ceilings and much more!

Sebastian Cove amenities include a swimming pool, playground & fitness room.

*Application fee = $40 per adult.
*Lease Prep Fee = $40
*Lease must start within 14 days of application acceptance.
*Security deposit due within 24 hours of application acceptance.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Income 3 times rent, credit score 620, & good rental history. Criminal records must contain no convictions for felonies within the past 7 years involving the manufacture or distribution of controlled substances. For other felony convictions, we will conduct individualized assessments that take into account mitigating factors, such as facts & circumstances surrounding the criminal conduct, age at time of conduct, evidence of good tenancy before and after conduct, nature & severity of conviction and the amount of time that has passed since the conviction. Criminal history which indicates that an applicant’s tenancy would constitute a direct threat to the health or safety of other individuals or whose tenancy could result in substantial physical damage to the property of the owner or others may result in rejection of the application.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum personal liability policy of $100,000.

(RLNE3368100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Golden Lake Loop have any available units?
817 Golden Lake Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 817 Golden Lake Loop have?
Some of 817 Golden Lake Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Golden Lake Loop currently offering any rent specials?
817 Golden Lake Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Golden Lake Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 Golden Lake Loop is pet friendly.
Does 817 Golden Lake Loop offer parking?
Yes, 817 Golden Lake Loop offers parking.
Does 817 Golden Lake Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 Golden Lake Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Golden Lake Loop have a pool?
Yes, 817 Golden Lake Loop has a pool.
Does 817 Golden Lake Loop have accessible units?
No, 817 Golden Lake Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Golden Lake Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Golden Lake Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 Golden Lake Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 Golden Lake Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
