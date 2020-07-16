All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 805 Golden Lake Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
805 Golden Lake Loop
Last updated June 3 2020 at 5:45 PM

805 Golden Lake Loop

805 Golden Lake Loop · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1658208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

805 Golden Lake Loop, St. Johns County, FL 32084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious and open ground floor 3 bedroom/2 bath condo offers split floor plan and an attached one car garage, High ceilings throughout, large kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinets and stainless appliances, carpeted living areas, interior laundry room and rear patio off of the living room. Community Swimming pool and fitness room plus playground for the kids. No Pets are permitted, utilities are not included. One year lease term, background/credit screening on all applicants with fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Golden Lake Loop have any available units?
805 Golden Lake Loop has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 805 Golden Lake Loop have?
Some of 805 Golden Lake Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Golden Lake Loop currently offering any rent specials?
805 Golden Lake Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Golden Lake Loop pet-friendly?
No, 805 Golden Lake Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 805 Golden Lake Loop offer parking?
Yes, 805 Golden Lake Loop offers parking.
Does 805 Golden Lake Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Golden Lake Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Golden Lake Loop have a pool?
Yes, 805 Golden Lake Loop has a pool.
Does 805 Golden Lake Loop have accessible units?
No, 805 Golden Lake Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Golden Lake Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Golden Lake Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Golden Lake Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Golden Lake Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 805 Golden Lake Loop?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity