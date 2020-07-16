805 Golden Lake Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Spacious and open ground floor 3 bedroom/2 bath condo offers split floor plan and an attached one car garage, High ceilings throughout, large kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinets and stainless appliances, carpeted living areas, interior laundry room and rear patio off of the living room. Community Swimming pool and fitness room plus playground for the kids. No Pets are permitted, utilities are not included. One year lease term, background/credit screening on all applicants with fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.