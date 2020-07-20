Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bathroom , upgrade , no carpet . Split floor plan . 1 car garage in gated community . End uit . Convenient location to shopping , great schools . Please check the link next to pictures for 3D virtual tour
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 731 SCRUB JAY DR have any available units?
731 SCRUB JAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 731 SCRUB JAY DR have?
Some of 731 SCRUB JAY DR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 SCRUB JAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
731 SCRUB JAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.