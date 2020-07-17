All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 650 W Pope Rd 236.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
650 W Pope Rd 236
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

650 W Pope Rd 236

650 West Pope Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

650 West Pope Road, St. Johns County, FL 32080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful, newly renovated beach condo. - Property Id: 307516

This gorgeous condo is right up the street from the Saint Augustine Beach fishing pier. New modern renovations make it one of the nicest in the neighborhood. Designer kitchen and tile throughout. Everything is new. Enjoy fishing, surfing, swimming, relaxing on the beach or pool side with friends? Then this is the place for you. Wind down after a long day watching the beautiful sunset from the balcony or live the “Salt Life” in your free time.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307516
Property Id 307516

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5882438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 W Pope Rd 236 have any available units?
650 W Pope Rd 236 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 650 W Pope Rd 236 have?
Some of 650 W Pope Rd 236's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 W Pope Rd 236 currently offering any rent specials?
650 W Pope Rd 236 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 W Pope Rd 236 pet-friendly?
No, 650 W Pope Rd 236 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 650 W Pope Rd 236 offer parking?
No, 650 W Pope Rd 236 does not offer parking.
Does 650 W Pope Rd 236 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 W Pope Rd 236 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 W Pope Rd 236 have a pool?
Yes, 650 W Pope Rd 236 has a pool.
Does 650 W Pope Rd 236 have accessible units?
No, 650 W Pope Rd 236 does not have accessible units.
Does 650 W Pope Rd 236 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 W Pope Rd 236 has units with dishwashers.
Does 650 W Pope Rd 236 have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 W Pope Rd 236 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach