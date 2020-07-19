All apartments in St. Johns County
501 Sebastian Sq
501 Sebastian Sq

501 Sebastian Sq · No Longer Available
Location

501 Sebastian Sq, St. Johns County, FL 32095

Amenities

Amazing family home in Palencia! This 4 bedroom home features a large additional bonus room which may be used as an 5th Bedroom/Office/Guest Room or Library. Open floor plan with spacious family room. Eat-in kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, 42' cabinets and gas range. Family room has high ceilings, gas fireplace and sliding glass doors to covered patio. Large, spacious master suite with fabulous master bath and walk-in closet. Too many upgrades to mention! The community boasts a wonderful, brand new fitness center and state of the art new Elementary School. Amenities include: 10 clay tennis courts, 3 pools, boardwalk to intercoastal, soccer fields, playgrounds, biking and walking paths in golf course community. Basic internet and basic cable included. Tenant Occupied needs advanced notice for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Sebastian Sq have any available units?
501 Sebastian Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 501 Sebastian Sq have?
Some of 501 Sebastian Sq's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Sebastian Sq currently offering any rent specials?
501 Sebastian Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Sebastian Sq pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Sebastian Sq is pet friendly.
Does 501 Sebastian Sq offer parking?
Yes, 501 Sebastian Sq offers parking.
Does 501 Sebastian Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Sebastian Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Sebastian Sq have a pool?
Yes, 501 Sebastian Sq has a pool.
Does 501 Sebastian Sq have accessible units?
No, 501 Sebastian Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Sebastian Sq have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Sebastian Sq has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Sebastian Sq have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 501 Sebastian Sq has units with air conditioning.
