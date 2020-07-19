501 Sebastian Sq

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Amazing family home in Palencia! This 4 bedroom home features a large additional bonus room which may be used as an 5th Bedroom/Office/Guest Room or Library. Open floor plan with spacious family room. Eat-in kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, 42' cabinets and gas range. Family room has high ceilings, gas fireplace and sliding glass doors to covered patio. Large, spacious master suite with fabulous master bath and walk-in closet. Too many upgrades to mention! The community boasts a wonderful, brand new fitness center and state of the art new Elementary School. Amenities include: 10 clay tennis courts, 3 pools, boardwalk to intercoastal, soccer fields, playgrounds, biking and walking paths in golf course community. Basic internet and basic cable included. Tenant Occupied needs advanced notice for showings.