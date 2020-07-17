435 SANCTUARY DR

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom,2.5 bathroom home in Durbin Crossing in St Johns county!This spacious 2 story home features almost 2,400 sqft. of living space.This home has a separate formal dining room.There are laminate wood flooring throughout the dining room & living room areas.Nice open living room.Well appointed kitchen w/ tall 42' cabinets,stainless and black appliance as well as granite countertops!Separate breakfast nook off kitchen.Nice size master bedroom w/ tray ceiling.Master bathroom has dual sinks,garden tub & walk-in shower!Washer & dryer are included. These will be leased ''as-is''. Owner will not replace if they stop working. There is a nice screened-in patio overlooking the backyard w/ a lake view! This home is a must see! Pets are welcomed upon approval.