435 SANCTUARY DR
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM

435 SANCTUARY DR

435 Sanctuary Drive · (904) 708-7745
Location

435 Sanctuary Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2378 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom,2.5 bathroom home in Durbin Crossing in St Johns county!This spacious 2 story home features almost 2,400 sqft. of living space.This home has a separate formal dining room.There are laminate wood flooring throughout the dining room & living room areas.Nice open living room.Well appointed kitchen w/ tall 42' cabinets,stainless and black appliance as well as granite countertops!Separate breakfast nook off kitchen.Nice size master bedroom w/ tray ceiling.Master bathroom has dual sinks,garden tub & walk-in shower!Washer & dryer are included. These will be leased ''as-is''. Owner will not replace if they stop working. There is a nice screened-in patio overlooking the backyard w/ a lake view! This home is a must see! Pets are welcomed upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 SANCTUARY DR have any available units?
435 SANCTUARY DR has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 435 SANCTUARY DR have?
Some of 435 SANCTUARY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 SANCTUARY DR currently offering any rent specials?
435 SANCTUARY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 SANCTUARY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 SANCTUARY DR is pet friendly.
Does 435 SANCTUARY DR offer parking?
No, 435 SANCTUARY DR does not offer parking.
Does 435 SANCTUARY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 SANCTUARY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 SANCTUARY DR have a pool?
No, 435 SANCTUARY DR does not have a pool.
Does 435 SANCTUARY DR have accessible units?
No, 435 SANCTUARY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 435 SANCTUARY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 SANCTUARY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 435 SANCTUARY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 SANCTUARY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
