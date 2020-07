Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS -- Open floor plan, extra large bonus room. EAST OF A1A -- near beach, library, shopping, the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, and PVPV Rawlings Elementary School. A short drive to the Mayo Clinic and Jacksonville. BEST SCHOOLS -- St. Johns County schools are ranked among the best in Florida. WELL MAINTAINED -- New Roof (2019), re-piped, newer appliances