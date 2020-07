Amenities

dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan bocce court basketball court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court parking pool garage tennis court

Spread Out In This 4 Bedroom,2 Bath Single Family Home Located In Heritage Park. Open Concept With A Split Floor Plan. Expansive Master Bedroom With Ensuite Featuring A Seperate Tub And Shower. The Owners Recently Added A Screen Room So You Can Enjoy A View Of The Lake While Sipping Your Morning Coffee Or Evening Wine. This Neighborhood Features A Pool,Hiking Trail,Tennis,Soccer Field As Well As Basketball And Baseball Field,Bacci Court. Well And Irrigation System For The Lawn.