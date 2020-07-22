All apartments in St. Johns County
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
364 SHETLAND DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:14 AM

364 SHETLAND DR

364 Shetland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

364 Shetland Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for rent in Sutherland Forest in Aberdeen. This 2 story home features almost 2,300 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering this home you have a nicely appointed kitchen with tall 42' espresso cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Living room/dining room combination. Master bedroom located downstairs. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower! Nice upgraded closet as well. Half bathroom also located downstairs. As you head upstairs you have a nice loft area and 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom. Washer/Dryer is included. Nice size fenced in backyard with covered patio and extended slab. This home is a must see!Tenant is responsible for lawncare. Pets are welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 SHETLAND DR have any available units?
364 SHETLAND DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 364 SHETLAND DR have?
Some of 364 SHETLAND DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 SHETLAND DR currently offering any rent specials?
364 SHETLAND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 SHETLAND DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 364 SHETLAND DR is pet friendly.
Does 364 SHETLAND DR offer parking?
No, 364 SHETLAND DR does not offer parking.
Does 364 SHETLAND DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 364 SHETLAND DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 SHETLAND DR have a pool?
No, 364 SHETLAND DR does not have a pool.
Does 364 SHETLAND DR have accessible units?
No, 364 SHETLAND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 364 SHETLAND DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 364 SHETLAND DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 364 SHETLAND DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 364 SHETLAND DR does not have units with air conditioning.
