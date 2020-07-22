364 SHETLAND DR

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for rent in Sutherland Forest in Aberdeen. This 2 story home features almost 2,300 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering this home you have a nicely appointed kitchen with tall 42' espresso cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Living room/dining room combination. Master bedroom located downstairs. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower! Nice upgraded closet as well. Half bathroom also located downstairs. As you head upstairs you have a nice loft area and 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom. Washer/Dryer is included. Nice size fenced in backyard with covered patio and extended slab. This home is a must see!Tenant is responsible for lawncare. Pets are welcomed.