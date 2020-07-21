All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 328 Sweet Mango Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
328 Sweet Mango Trl
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM

328 Sweet Mango Trl

328 Sweet Mango Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

328 Sweet Mango Trail, St. Johns County, FL 32086

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful open floor plan with fully fenced backyard. Close to beach, shopping & dining. $100 processing fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Sweet Mango Trl have any available units?
328 Sweet Mango Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 328 Sweet Mango Trl have?
Some of 328 Sweet Mango Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Sweet Mango Trl currently offering any rent specials?
328 Sweet Mango Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Sweet Mango Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 Sweet Mango Trl is pet friendly.
Does 328 Sweet Mango Trl offer parking?
Yes, 328 Sweet Mango Trl offers parking.
Does 328 Sweet Mango Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Sweet Mango Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Sweet Mango Trl have a pool?
Yes, 328 Sweet Mango Trl has a pool.
Does 328 Sweet Mango Trl have accessible units?
No, 328 Sweet Mango Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Sweet Mango Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 Sweet Mango Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Sweet Mango Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 328 Sweet Mango Trl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach