All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 328 Sweet Mango Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
328 Sweet Mango Trl
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 17
328 Sweet Mango Trl
328 Sweet Mango Trail
·
No Longer Available
328 Sweet Mango Trail, St. Johns County, FL 32086
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
w/d hookup
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful open floor plan with fully fenced backyard. Close to beach, shopping & dining. $100 processing fee due at lease signing.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 328 Sweet Mango Trl have any available units?
328 Sweet Mango Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Johns County, FL
.
What amenities does 328 Sweet Mango Trl have?
Some of 328 Sweet Mango Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 328 Sweet Mango Trl currently offering any rent specials?
328 Sweet Mango Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Sweet Mango Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 Sweet Mango Trl is pet friendly.
Does 328 Sweet Mango Trl offer parking?
Yes, 328 Sweet Mango Trl offers parking.
Does 328 Sweet Mango Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Sweet Mango Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Sweet Mango Trl have a pool?
Yes, 328 Sweet Mango Trl has a pool.
Does 328 Sweet Mango Trl have accessible units?
No, 328 Sweet Mango Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Sweet Mango Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 Sweet Mango Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Sweet Mango Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 328 Sweet Mango Trl has units with air conditioning.
