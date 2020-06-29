All apartments in St. Johns County
306 ASHBY LANDING WAY
306 ASHBY LANDING WAY

306 Ashby Landing Way · No Longer Available
Location

306 Ashby Landing Way, St. Johns County, FL 32086

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
Available September 1st! Like new home just minutes from shopping, restaurants, downtown St Augustine and beautiful St Augustine Beach! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features spacious open living area with soaring ceilings, kitchen with California island, stainless appliances, 42'' cabinets, and pantry closet. Floorpan offers good sized rooms, split bedroom layout and nice closet space. Home backs to lake and conservation. Small quaint community tucked away behind Epic movie theatre. Pets may be considered but must be approved by owners. No cats, only small dogs will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 ASHBY LANDING WAY have any available units?
306 ASHBY LANDING WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 306 ASHBY LANDING WAY have?
Some of 306 ASHBY LANDING WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 ASHBY LANDING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
306 ASHBY LANDING WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 ASHBY LANDING WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 ASHBY LANDING WAY is pet friendly.
Does 306 ASHBY LANDING WAY offer parking?
Yes, 306 ASHBY LANDING WAY offers parking.
Does 306 ASHBY LANDING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 ASHBY LANDING WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 ASHBY LANDING WAY have a pool?
No, 306 ASHBY LANDING WAY does not have a pool.
Does 306 ASHBY LANDING WAY have accessible units?
No, 306 ASHBY LANDING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 306 ASHBY LANDING WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 ASHBY LANDING WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 ASHBY LANDING WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 ASHBY LANDING WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
