306 ASHBY LANDING WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room pet friendly

Available September 1st! Like new home just minutes from shopping, restaurants, downtown St Augustine and beautiful St Augustine Beach! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features spacious open living area with soaring ceilings, kitchen with California island, stainless appliances, 42'' cabinets, and pantry closet. Floorpan offers good sized rooms, split bedroom layout and nice closet space. Home backs to lake and conservation. Small quaint community tucked away behind Epic movie theatre. Pets may be considered but must be approved by owners. No cats, only small dogs will be considered.