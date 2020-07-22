3005 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Wow! What an amazing home. Views of the ocean from the wall of windows the minute you walk in the door! Fully rennovated and updated with spa like colors. Fully furnished with everything you may need. Expansive decking gives you so many options! Large main deck for outdoor living, raised upper deck for star gazing, covered lower deck for shade and hammock, Bench for viewing amazing beach scenery. This 3 bed/ 2 bath home sleeps 8 and is a rental with 31 day minimum. Cleaning fee and other fees apply. $6,500/mo. Rental dates May 11-June 11, 2020.