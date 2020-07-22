All apartments in St. Johns County
3005 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD

3005 South Ponte Vedra Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3005 South Ponte Vedra Boulevard, St. Johns County, FL 32082

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
ice maker
microwave
Wow! What an amazing home. Views of the ocean from the wall of windows the minute you walk in the door! Fully rennovated and updated with spa like colors. Fully furnished with everything you may need. Expansive decking gives you so many options! Large main deck for outdoor living, raised upper deck for star gazing, covered lower deck for shade and hammock, Bench for viewing amazing beach scenery. This 3 bed/ 2 bath home sleeps 8 and is a rental with 31 day minimum. Cleaning fee and other fees apply. $6,500/mo. Rental dates May 11-June 11, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD have any available units?
3005 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 3005 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD have?
Some of 3005 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3005 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 3005 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD is not pet friendly.
Does 3005 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 3005 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD offers parking.
Does 3005 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD have a pool?
No, 3005 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 3005 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3005 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
