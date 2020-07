Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful And Spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath Second Floor Condo In Sebastian Cove. This Unit Has Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances And A Washer And Dryer In The Unit. Large Master Bedroom With Private Bath. The Community Features A Pool,Clubhouse,Fitness Center And Children's Play Area. Close To Shopping And I-95 And Just A Short 15-minute Ride To The Beach. Rent And Security Deposit Due At Signing Of Rental Agreement. $400 Non-refundable Pet Fee.