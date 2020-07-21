256 SOUTHLAKE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Desirable Southlake rental available now. Split bedroom. Living room has a vaulted ceiling and a solar tube for extra lighting. Formal dining room with a breakfast nook off the kitchen. Wood laminate in most of the house. Two bedrooms have carpets. NO SMOKING. Smaller pets with Vet records will be considered. Weight limit of 36 lbs. Larger than 36 lbs there wlll be a charge of $20 a month per approved pet with an one time $250 non-refundable fee per pet. Owner will manage the rental after the lease is signed.