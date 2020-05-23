All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

23 Pantano Vista Way

23 Pantano Vista Way
Location

23 Pantano Vista Way, St. Johns County, FL 32095

Amenities

FOR LEASE in Palencia: 3 bedroom / 2 bath with 2 car garage and large fenced back yard. Features granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hookups for washer and gas-dryer, ceramic tile, tankless gas water heater, crown molding throughout the main living areas and master suite, screened lanai, sprinkler system, and brick paved driveway. Palencia offers a fun-filled natural lifestyle & fabulous resort style amenities: a bike path, pools, pocket parks, golf course, fitness center, tennis facility & much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Pantano Vista Way have any available units?
23 Pantano Vista Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 23 Pantano Vista Way have?
Some of 23 Pantano Vista Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Pantano Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
23 Pantano Vista Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Pantano Vista Way pet-friendly?
No, 23 Pantano Vista Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 23 Pantano Vista Way offer parking?
Yes, 23 Pantano Vista Way offers parking.
Does 23 Pantano Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Pantano Vista Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Pantano Vista Way have a pool?
Yes, 23 Pantano Vista Way has a pool.
Does 23 Pantano Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 23 Pantano Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Pantano Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Pantano Vista Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Pantano Vista Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Pantano Vista Way does not have units with air conditioning.
