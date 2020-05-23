23 Pantano Vista Way

Amenities

FOR LEASE in Palencia: 3 bedroom / 2 bath with 2 car garage and large fenced back yard. Features granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hookups for washer and gas-dryer, ceramic tile, tankless gas water heater, crown molding throughout the main living areas and master suite, screened lanai, sprinkler system, and brick paved driveway. Palencia offers a fun-filled natural lifestyle & fabulous resort style amenities: a bike path, pools, pocket parks, golf course, fitness center, tennis facility & much more!