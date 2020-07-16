All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:15 AM

201 ELLSWORTH CIR

201 Ellsworth Circle · (904) 444-7571
Location

201 Ellsworth Circle, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2346 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available early August. Lease this beautiful 5/3 bath home with large lanai with water view. Spacious rooms throughout and a beautiful kitchen with loads of cabinet space and generous island with bar area! Home comes complete including a full appliance package including washer and dryer. Beautiful wood style tile floors, raised vanities, high knockdown ceilings with recessed lighting, lovely master suite with garden bath and walk in shower. Also enjoy all the amenities Durbin Crossing has to offer, club pool and fitness, tennis, ball fields and more, all included! A professionally managed home, see agent for leasing details. Small pet with owner approval is okay. Smoking prohibited. Must provide good credit references. washer and dryer are as is

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 ELLSWORTH CIR have any available units?
201 ELLSWORTH CIR has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 ELLSWORTH CIR have?
Some of 201 ELLSWORTH CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 ELLSWORTH CIR currently offering any rent specials?
201 ELLSWORTH CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 ELLSWORTH CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 ELLSWORTH CIR is pet friendly.
Does 201 ELLSWORTH CIR offer parking?
Yes, 201 ELLSWORTH CIR offers parking.
Does 201 ELLSWORTH CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 ELLSWORTH CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 ELLSWORTH CIR have a pool?
Yes, 201 ELLSWORTH CIR has a pool.
Does 201 ELLSWORTH CIR have accessible units?
No, 201 ELLSWORTH CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 201 ELLSWORTH CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 ELLSWORTH CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 ELLSWORTH CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 ELLSWORTH CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
