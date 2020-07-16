201 ELLSWORTH CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage tennis court

Available early August. Lease this beautiful 5/3 bath home with large lanai with water view. Spacious rooms throughout and a beautiful kitchen with loads of cabinet space and generous island with bar area! Home comes complete including a full appliance package including washer and dryer. Beautiful wood style tile floors, raised vanities, high knockdown ceilings with recessed lighting, lovely master suite with garden bath and walk in shower. Also enjoy all the amenities Durbin Crossing has to offer, club pool and fitness, tennis, ball fields and more, all included! A professionally managed home, see agent for leasing details. Small pet with owner approval is okay. Smoking prohibited. Must provide good credit references. washer and dryer are as is