201 Athens Drive
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:44 PM

201 Athens Drive

201 Athens Drive · No Longer Available
201 Athens Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32092

dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 04/12/2020. Rent this beautiful Lennar Home built in 2017, The Croix floor plan has 4 Bed, 2 Bath, study and two car garage. Everything's Included features: Granite kitchen counter tops, 42" cabinets, Frigidaire(r) stainless steel appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), washer & gas-dryer, 18x18 ceramic tile in main areas, family, dining and halls, tankless water heater, pre-wired security system, Nexia(tm) Home Automation, crown molding throughout the main living areas and master suite, screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and pavered driveway. . Please call before scheduling a showing. 904.575.0550

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 201 Athens Drive have any available units?
201 Athens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 201 Athens Drive have?
Some of 201 Athens Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Athens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
201 Athens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Athens Drive pet-friendly?
No, 201 Athens Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 201 Athens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 201 Athens Drive offers parking.
Does 201 Athens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Athens Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Athens Drive have a pool?
No, 201 Athens Drive does not have a pool.
Does 201 Athens Drive have accessible units?
No, 201 Athens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Athens Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Athens Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Athens Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Athens Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
