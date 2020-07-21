201 Athens Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE 04/12/2020. Rent this beautiful Lennar Home built in 2017, The Croix floor plan has 4 Bed, 2 Bath, study and two car garage. Everything's Included features: Granite kitchen counter tops, 42" cabinets, Frigidaire(r) stainless steel appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), washer & gas-dryer, 18x18 ceramic tile in main areas, family, dining and halls, tankless water heater, pre-wired security system, Nexia(tm) Home Automation, crown molding throughout the main living areas and master suite, screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and pavered driveway. . Please call before scheduling a showing. 904.575.0550