1669 REDSTONE CT

* COMING SOON * Available for Move In on 8/1/2020This gorgeous home is situated on a preserve lot with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths on a split bedroom floor plan. Offering a guest/in-law suite and glassed Florida room. Spacious formal living and dining rooms, plus a great room with wood burning fireplace & custom built-ins. Your master suite offers a jetted tub, stand up shower and a huge vanity. Your fully equipped kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, great cabinet and counter space, granite counters, tile backsplash, a breakfast bar, a breakfast nook and so much more!! Stonehurst Plantation has great amenities, convenient location, easy access to 95, historic St. Augustine, Jacksonville and world class golf courses. Resident benefit package: $20/mo. Renter's insurance required.