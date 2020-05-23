All apartments in St. Johns County
1669 REDSTONE CT
Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:21 AM

1669 REDSTONE CT

1669 Redstone Court · (904) 453-7113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1669 Redstone Court, St. Johns County, FL 32092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
* COMING SOON * Available for Move In on 8/1/2020This gorgeous home is situated on a preserve lot with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths on a split bedroom floor plan. Offering a guest/in-law suite and glassed Florida room. Spacious formal living and dining rooms, plus a great room with wood burning fireplace & custom built-ins. Your master suite offers a jetted tub, stand up shower and a huge vanity. Your fully equipped kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, great cabinet and counter space, granite counters, tile backsplash, a breakfast bar, a breakfast nook and so much more!! Stonehurst Plantation has great amenities, convenient location, easy access to 95, historic St. Augustine, Jacksonville and world class golf courses. Resident benefit package: $20/mo. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1669 REDSTONE CT have any available units?
1669 REDSTONE CT has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1669 REDSTONE CT have?
Some of 1669 REDSTONE CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1669 REDSTONE CT currently offering any rent specials?
1669 REDSTONE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1669 REDSTONE CT pet-friendly?
No, 1669 REDSTONE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 1669 REDSTONE CT offer parking?
Yes, 1669 REDSTONE CT offers parking.
Does 1669 REDSTONE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1669 REDSTONE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1669 REDSTONE CT have a pool?
Yes, 1669 REDSTONE CT has a pool.
Does 1669 REDSTONE CT have accessible units?
No, 1669 REDSTONE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1669 REDSTONE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1669 REDSTONE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1669 REDSTONE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1669 REDSTONE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
