St. Johns County, FL
131 BURNETT CT
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

131 BURNETT CT

131 Burnett Court · No Longer Available
Location

131 Burnett Court, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW**Spacious end unit - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with single car attached garage! This unit boasts over 1,400 sq. ft. of living space! Very nicely renovated unit! Kitchen has dark espresso 42' cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tiled backsplash! The unit has laminate wood floors throughout and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Large living room/dining room combo. Upon entering the unit you have direct access to the garage. You then go straight up a flight of stairs within your unit to the second level were the living space is. Full size washer/dryer located downstairs and is included with the rental. Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 BURNETT CT have any available units?
131 BURNETT CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 131 BURNETT CT have?
Some of 131 BURNETT CT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 BURNETT CT currently offering any rent specials?
131 BURNETT CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 BURNETT CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 BURNETT CT is pet friendly.
Does 131 BURNETT CT offer parking?
Yes, 131 BURNETT CT offers parking.
Does 131 BURNETT CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 BURNETT CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 BURNETT CT have a pool?
No, 131 BURNETT CT does not have a pool.
Does 131 BURNETT CT have accessible units?
No, 131 BURNETT CT does not have accessible units.
Does 131 BURNETT CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 BURNETT CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 BURNETT CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 BURNETT CT does not have units with air conditioning.
