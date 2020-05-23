131 BURNETT CT

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Spacious end unit - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with single car attached garage! This unit boasts over 1,400 sq. ft. of living space! Very nicely renovated unit! Kitchen has dark espresso 42' cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tiled backsplash! The unit has laminate wood floors throughout and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Large living room/dining room combo. Upon entering the unit you have direct access to the garage. You then go straight up a flight of stairs within your unit to the second level were the living space is. Full size washer/dryer located downstairs and is included with the rental. Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.