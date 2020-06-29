All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:25 AM

113 PLANTATION POINT DR

113 Plantation Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

113 Plantation Point Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32084

Amenities

microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex is located 10 minuets from historic down town Saint Augustine. Come view and fall in love with what could be your new home/life style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 PLANTATION POINT DR have any available units?
113 PLANTATION POINT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
Is 113 PLANTATION POINT DR currently offering any rent specials?
113 PLANTATION POINT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 PLANTATION POINT DR pet-friendly?
No, 113 PLANTATION POINT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 113 PLANTATION POINT DR offer parking?
No, 113 PLANTATION POINT DR does not offer parking.
Does 113 PLANTATION POINT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 PLANTATION POINT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 PLANTATION POINT DR have a pool?
No, 113 PLANTATION POINT DR does not have a pool.
Does 113 PLANTATION POINT DR have accessible units?
No, 113 PLANTATION POINT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 113 PLANTATION POINT DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 PLANTATION POINT DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 PLANTATION POINT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 PLANTATION POINT DR does not have units with air conditioning.
