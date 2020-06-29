Rent Calculator
All apartments in St. Johns County
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
113 PLANTATION POINT DR
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:25 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
113 PLANTATION POINT DR
113 Plantation Point Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
113 Plantation Point Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32084
Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex is located 10 minuets from historic down town Saint Augustine. Come view and fall in love with what could be your new home/life style.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 113 PLANTATION POINT DR have any available units?
113 PLANTATION POINT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Johns County, FL
.
Is 113 PLANTATION POINT DR currently offering any rent specials?
113 PLANTATION POINT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 PLANTATION POINT DR pet-friendly?
No, 113 PLANTATION POINT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Johns County
.
Does 113 PLANTATION POINT DR offer parking?
No, 113 PLANTATION POINT DR does not offer parking.
Does 113 PLANTATION POINT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 PLANTATION POINT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 PLANTATION POINT DR have a pool?
No, 113 PLANTATION POINT DR does not have a pool.
Does 113 PLANTATION POINT DR have accessible units?
No, 113 PLANTATION POINT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 113 PLANTATION POINT DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 PLANTATION POINT DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 PLANTATION POINT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 PLANTATION POINT DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
