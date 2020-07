Amenities

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION-Never lived in- 3/2 in desired Northlake Community of RiverTown! This house is spotless and offers open floor plan with extra den that could make for a spacious home office. Kitchen offers Quartz countertops & breakfast bar, stainless Whirlpool appliances, gas range, and prep island! Spacious master suite is complete with walk in closet, walk in shower, & dual vanity. Tile floors throughout in all common areas. The resort style amenities are incredible!