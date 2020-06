Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Rare to find home in immaculate condition. 3 bedroom 2 full bath is located in peaceful St. Cloud. This one story home features a formal dining room, family room, two way split floor plan. Covered patio offers extra space for relaxing and gatherings. Convenient location to shopping, and easy access to Lake Nona area (Valencia College, Medical Centers, VA Hospital). Minutes from St. Cloud Lakefront Park. Call today to schedule a showing. Available 8/1