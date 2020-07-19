All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

591 Pacitto Way

591 Pacito Way · No Longer Available
Location

591 Pacito Way, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

591 Pacitto Way Available 06/14/19 4/2.5 Beautiful Less than One Year Old Energy Efficient Townhome in St. Cloud - Less than one year old energy efficient townhome with one car garage and bonus room located at Battaglia in St. Cloud close to everything and community pool. This beautiful new property has many upgrades such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living area. Townhome is located within minutes to the local shopping centers, hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike and within 25 minutes of Lake Nona. Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee; breed and weight restrictions apply. Please note community has parking restrictions- vehicles are only allowed to be parked in the garage or designated driveway- NO STREET PARKING! First and security required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Apply online at www.DeNikeRealty.com. Call DeNike Realty and Property Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long. Our application process is online and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4150018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 591 Pacitto Way have any available units?
591 Pacitto Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 591 Pacitto Way have?
Some of 591 Pacitto Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 591 Pacitto Way currently offering any rent specials?
591 Pacitto Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 591 Pacitto Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 591 Pacitto Way is pet friendly.
Does 591 Pacitto Way offer parking?
Yes, 591 Pacitto Way offers parking.
Does 591 Pacitto Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 591 Pacitto Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 591 Pacitto Way have a pool?
Yes, 591 Pacitto Way has a pool.
Does 591 Pacitto Way have accessible units?
No, 591 Pacitto Way does not have accessible units.
Does 591 Pacitto Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 591 Pacitto Way does not have units with dishwashers.
