591 Pacitto Way Available 06/14/19 4/2.5 Beautiful Less than One Year Old Energy Efficient Townhome in St. Cloud - Less than one year old energy efficient townhome with one car garage and bonus room located at Battaglia in St. Cloud close to everything and community pool. This beautiful new property has many upgrades such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living area. Townhome is located within minutes to the local shopping centers, hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike and within 25 minutes of Lake Nona. Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee; breed and weight restrictions apply. Please note community has parking restrictions- vehicles are only allowed to be parked in the garage or designated driveway- NO STREET PARKING! First and security required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Apply online at www.DeNikeRealty.com. Call DeNike Realty and Property Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long. Our application process is online and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4150018)