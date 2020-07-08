510 MISSOURI AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Amazing home, ideally located and at an amazing price! Property was renovated in 2016 and features new A/C, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, built-in office area with washer/dryer included and a great patio for extra space (did we mention the large backyard???). This home has laminate flooring throughout and porcelain tile in bathrooms, making it easy to maintain. The kitchen was renovated and updated with stainless steel appliances (Microwave, Range, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher). This home is located in a very desirable community walking distance from East Lake Toho and won't last long!