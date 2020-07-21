4842 ZION DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! Inside, you’ll find stylish tile flooring for a low-maintenance, bright, clean home, along with spacious bedrooms detailed with plenty of closet space for your convenience, and lots of living space that will provide you with plenty of long-lasting memories. The beautiful kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinetry for your culinary enjoyment! Additionally, the backyard is complete with a screened-in porch and gorgeous lawn area, both perfect for entertaining and enjoying the sun! Make this home yours today!