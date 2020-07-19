4790 Cypress Forest Lane

Amenities

WELCOME HOME! This like new 7 bedrooms, 4 baths with three-car garage that also has a partially fenced yard is ready for you! This amazing property features carpet & vinyl flooring throughout. As you walk into this home you enter a spacious foyer, along with your split formal dining and living rooms. You will then enter a large kitchen overlooking the family room which is equipped with dark wooden cabinetry, granite counters, pantry and all black appliances included. Both Master and Guest rooms on the 1st floor. On second floor you'll be find the remaining bedrooms, bathrooms and a double sized loft with a separate media room that can be used as a sitting area or a game room. Lawn care is included. Do not miss this opportunity make this house your home!