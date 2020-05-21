4569 BALER TRAILS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FULLY FURNISHED! This 2016 almost NEW home is in the charming community of Gramercy Farms. Enjoy this oversized 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms, boasting over 2000 square feet, with a large screened porch overlooking a very private RELAXING COUNTRY VIEW. Outstanding view of the farm Greenery and no rear Neighbors. The home is updated with GRANITE countertops, MODERN light fixtures throughout, BAMBOO floors in the bedrooms, and MODERN tile throughout the rest of the home. The extended covered porch is great for entertaining family and friends with a view to the Pond. This Home Features 9 feet + ceilings throughout.The Kitchen has plenty of kitchens cabinets 36-in with an Island looking to the family room and Dining room. This home is minutes from the Turnpike, making it an easy commute from everything in St. Cloud, Orlando and Kissimmee. Call today for a showing!