Last updated May 15 2020 at 1:55 PM

4569 BALER TRAILS DRIVE

4569 Baler Trails Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4569 Baler Trails Drive, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FULLY FURNISHED! This 2016 almost NEW home is in the charming community of Gramercy Farms. Enjoy this oversized 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms, boasting over 2000 square feet, with a large screened porch overlooking a very private RELAXING COUNTRY VIEW. Outstanding view of the farm Greenery and no rear Neighbors. The home is updated with GRANITE countertops, MODERN light fixtures throughout, BAMBOO floors in the bedrooms, and MODERN tile throughout the rest of the home. The extended covered porch is great for entertaining family and friends with a view to the Pond. This Home Features 9 feet + ceilings throughout.The Kitchen has plenty of kitchens cabinets 36-in with an Island looking to the family room and Dining room. This home is minutes from the Turnpike, making it an easy commute from everything in St. Cloud, Orlando and Kissimmee. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4569 BALER TRAILS DRIVE have any available units?
4569 BALER TRAILS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 4569 BALER TRAILS DRIVE have?
Some of 4569 BALER TRAILS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4569 BALER TRAILS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4569 BALER TRAILS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4569 BALER TRAILS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4569 BALER TRAILS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 4569 BALER TRAILS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4569 BALER TRAILS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4569 BALER TRAILS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4569 BALER TRAILS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4569 BALER TRAILS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4569 BALER TRAILS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4569 BALER TRAILS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4569 BALER TRAILS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4569 BALER TRAILS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4569 BALER TRAILS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

