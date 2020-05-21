3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Pool Home with POOL CARE INCLUDED! Home features large formal living and dining areas at entry. Spacious kitchen with eat in dinette area and breakfast bar that open to family room. Slider doors in family room lead out to a covered rear patio and screened in ground pool. Backyard is fenced with no direct rear neighbors. Master suite offers en-suite bathroom with garden tub/shower combo and double sink vanity. 2 additional bedrooms and hall bathroom with pool access. Inside laundry room with washer dryer hooks. Attached 2 car garage. Located in Blackberry subdivision, close to St. Cloud Lakefront, shopping, bus line, etc. https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/S5034768