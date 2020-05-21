All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE

3863 Blackberry Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3863 Blackberry Circle, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Pool Home with POOL CARE INCLUDED! Home features large formal living and dining areas at entry. Spacious kitchen with eat in dinette area and breakfast bar that open to family room. Slider doors in family room lead out to a covered rear patio and screened in ground pool. Backyard is fenced with no direct rear neighbors. Master suite offers en-suite bathroom with garden tub/shower combo and double sink vanity. 2 additional bedrooms and hall bathroom with pool access. Inside laundry room with washer dryer hooks. Attached 2 car garage. Located in Blackberry subdivision, close to St. Cloud Lakefront, shopping, bus line, etc. https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/S5034768

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE have any available units?
3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE have?
Some of 3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus