3674 Moca Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in St. Cloud. Showing today 9/6/2019 @ 4:00 p.m. Stop Look and Lease! - Come see this cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car garage.

This open floor plan give you the space you want. Home is tiled and carpeted in the bedrooms and Family room.

Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage in these 42' cabinets, island in kitchen with sitting space.

Home also comes with washer and dryer. There is a community pool, playground, clubhouse just a few houses down (reserve your next venue). Easy access to the turnpike, Disney, Lake Nona is a 15 minute drive, multiple stores for your convenience.

Schedule to view 407-924-1222



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5109897)