3649 Moca Drive

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Whaley's Creek. This single family home offers over 1900 square feet of living space, granite counter tops, tile throughout, washer/dryer, and two car garage. Yard service and pest control is included in the rent.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com



Security Deposit: $1695. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $100.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.