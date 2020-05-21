All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3649 Moca Drive

3649 Moca Dr
Location

3649 Moca Dr, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Whaley's Creek. This single family home offers over 1900 square feet of living space, granite counter tops, tile throughout, washer/dryer, and two car garage. Yard service and pest control is included in the rent.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $1695. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $100.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3649 Moca Drive have any available units?
3649 Moca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 3649 Moca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3649 Moca Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3649 Moca Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3649 Moca Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 3649 Moca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3649 Moca Drive does offer parking.
Does 3649 Moca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3649 Moca Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3649 Moca Drive have a pool?
No, 3649 Moca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3649 Moca Drive have accessible units?
No, 3649 Moca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3649 Moca Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3649 Moca Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3649 Moca Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3649 Moca Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
