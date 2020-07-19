All apartments in St. Cloud
3233 LORIMAR LANE

3233 Lorimar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3233 Lorimar Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home located in the Keystone Pointe. Home features include separate formal living room and formal dining room. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar that opens to an eat dinette space. Spacious family room is adjacent to kitchen and dinette. Master suite offers his and hers walk in closets and en-suite bathroom with double sink vanity, garden tub, and separate shower stall. Additional 3 bedrooms and hall bath for guests. At rear of home ,the patio area offers and outdoor living/entertaining space with a gorgeous pond view - no rear neighbors! Additional features include an attached 2 car garage and covered front door entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 LORIMAR LANE have any available units?
3233 LORIMAR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3233 LORIMAR LANE have?
Some of 3233 LORIMAR LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3233 LORIMAR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3233 LORIMAR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 LORIMAR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3233 LORIMAR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 3233 LORIMAR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3233 LORIMAR LANE offers parking.
Does 3233 LORIMAR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3233 LORIMAR LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 LORIMAR LANE have a pool?
No, 3233 LORIMAR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3233 LORIMAR LANE have accessible units?
No, 3233 LORIMAR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 LORIMAR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3233 LORIMAR LANE has units with dishwashers.
