3233 LORIMAR LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home located in the Keystone Pointe. Home features include separate formal living room and formal dining room. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar that opens to an eat dinette space. Spacious family room is adjacent to kitchen and dinette. Master suite offers his and hers walk in closets and en-suite bathroom with double sink vanity, garden tub, and separate shower stall. Additional 3 bedrooms and hall bath for guests. At rear of home ,the patio area offers and outdoor living/entertaining space with a gorgeous pond view - no rear neighbors! Additional features include an attached 2 car garage and covered front door entry.