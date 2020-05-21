3051 Drema Dr.

Amenities

Beautiful 3/2 Model Home w/ Opt. 4th Bed/Office in St. Cloud - Beautiful Snow Construction model home with so many upgrades! 3 bedroom 2 bath energy efficient home located in Lorraine Estates in St. Cloud. Optional 4th bedroom/Office/Den. Open floor plan and two car garage. Kitchen island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living areas and wet areas. Large backyard, and lawn care included. No HOA. Conveniently located by schools, shopping, dining and the St. Cloud Golf Course. Small Dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed and size restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Apply online at www.cfrmgmt.com. Call Central Florida Real Estate and Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.



