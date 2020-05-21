All apartments in St. Cloud
3051 Drema Dr.

3051 Drema Drive · No Longer Available
St. Cloud
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

3051 Drema Drive, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3/2 Model Home w/ Opt. 4th Bed/Office in St. Cloud - Beautiful Snow Construction model home with so many upgrades! 3 bedroom 2 bath energy efficient home located in Lorraine Estates in St. Cloud. Optional 4th bedroom/Office/Den. Open floor plan and two car garage. Kitchen island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living areas and wet areas. Large backyard, and lawn care included. No HOA. Conveniently located by schools, shopping, dining and the St. Cloud Golf Course. Small Dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed and size restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Apply online at www.cfrmgmt.com. Call Central Florida Real Estate and Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

(RLNE3650036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3051 Drema Dr. have any available units?
3051 Drema Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3051 Drema Dr. have?
Some of 3051 Drema Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3051 Drema Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3051 Drema Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3051 Drema Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3051 Drema Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 3051 Drema Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3051 Drema Dr. offers parking.
Does 3051 Drema Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3051 Drema Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3051 Drema Dr. have a pool?
No, 3051 Drema Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3051 Drema Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3051 Drema Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3051 Drema Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3051 Drema Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
