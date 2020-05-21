All apartments in St. Cloud
St. Cloud, FL
2904 Squire Oak Court
2904 Squire Oak Court

2904 Squire Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

2904 Squire Oak Court, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
pool
Great location for this 2 bedroom 2 bath villa with 962 Sq Ft. in King Oak Villas community. Fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer also included. Living/ Dining room combo, and screened in porch to enjoy Florida's weather. Community offers clubhouse with pool and picnic area. Located just off Kissimmee Park Rd. near Turnpike ramp and 192, close to stores and schools. HOA application and approval required, fee of $50 applies.

Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

$75 application fee per adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
$5 per month Tech fee.
Not Pet friendly or section 8 friendly

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 Squire Oak Court have any available units?
2904 Squire Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2904 Squire Oak Court have?
Some of 2904 Squire Oak Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 Squire Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Squire Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Squire Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 2904 Squire Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 2904 Squire Oak Court offer parking?
No, 2904 Squire Oak Court does not offer parking.
Does 2904 Squire Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2904 Squire Oak Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Squire Oak Court have a pool?
Yes, 2904 Squire Oak Court has a pool.
Does 2904 Squire Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 2904 Squire Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Squire Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 Squire Oak Court does not have units with dishwashers.

