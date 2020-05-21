2904 Squire Oak Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse pool

Great location for this 2 bedroom 2 bath villa with 962 Sq Ft. in King Oak Villas community. Fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer also included. Living/ Dining room combo, and screened in porch to enjoy Florida's weather. Community offers clubhouse with pool and picnic area. Located just off Kissimmee Park Rd. near Turnpike ramp and 192, close to stores and schools. HOA application and approval required, fee of $50 applies.



Ackley Florida Property Management

(407) 349-8080

www.ackleyflorida.com



$75 application fee per adult.

$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

$5 per month Tech fee.

Not Pet friendly or section 8 friendly



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.