Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for new tenants! This one story, three bedrooms, 2 bathroom home is located in the Lakeview Village community in Saint Cloud. The home offers an attached two car garage. Open interior floor plan with living dining room combo. Kitchen offers upgraded appliances, an island, and breakfast bar. Tile flooring throughout the home! Rear open patio. Home located within close proximity to the St. Cloud Lakefront and downtown district. No pets permitted.