1834 Roper Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities courtyard

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b74fbbe04f ---- NEW FLOORING, NEW A/C, AND FRESHLY PAINTED! Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home with living, dining and family rooms, his & her closets in master bedroom, big kitchen w/ island and vaulted ceilings with decorative alcoves. To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the house number 1834 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now. Available for immediate move in. No PETS ALLOWED.