St. Cloud, FL
1534 Reade Circle
Last updated April 15 2019 at 7:23 PM

1534 Reade Circle

1534 Reade Circle · No Longer Available
St. Cloud
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

1534 Reade Circle, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. If youGÇÖre looking for a lots of space and tranquil views in Saint Cloud this is the home for you! This BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located on nearly a quarter acre and backs not only a POND but a CONSERVATION AREA. This home has been well meticulously kept and is just waiting from you! The red much, brick lined driveway and the TILE BARREL ROOF bring a Mediterranean charm to your new home! Inside youGÇÖll find gorgeous tile throughout the main living areas! The living and dining room combo is filled with natural light from the front windows and the row of French doors along the back wall. The kitchen features granite counters, a split level breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. Just off the living room youGÇÖll find a conveniently placed laundry room complete with sink. Your new home has an impressive SPLIT FLOOR PLAN! The master bedroom is MASSIVE, boasting a newly installed wood like floor, walk in closet and ensuite! The master bathroom has a large tiled JACUZZI tub, water closet and step in shower. The two generously sized guest rooms are tucked away on the complete other side of the home making the master a true retreat. Just through the French doors you will find a large COVERED ENTERTAINING area and SCREENED POOL deck! Your pool faces the pond and conservation are, so youGÇÖll never have to worry about rear neighbor again!

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX 200 REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Reade Circle have any available units?
1534 Reade Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 Reade Circle have?
Some of 1534 Reade Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Reade Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Reade Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Reade Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1534 Reade Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1534 Reade Circle offer parking?
No, 1534 Reade Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1534 Reade Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Reade Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Reade Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1534 Reade Circle has a pool.
Does 1534 Reade Circle have accessible units?
No, 1534 Reade Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Reade Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 Reade Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
