1534 Reade Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. If youGÇÖre looking for a lots of space and tranquil views in Saint Cloud this is the home for you! This BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located on nearly a quarter acre and backs not only a POND but a CONSERVATION AREA. This home has been well meticulously kept and is just waiting from you! The red much, brick lined driveway and the TILE BARREL ROOF bring a Mediterranean charm to your new home! Inside youGÇÖll find gorgeous tile throughout the main living areas! The living and dining room combo is filled with natural light from the front windows and the row of French doors along the back wall. The kitchen features granite counters, a split level breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. Just off the living room youGÇÖll find a conveniently placed laundry room complete with sink. Your new home has an impressive SPLIT FLOOR PLAN! The master bedroom is MASSIVE, boasting a newly installed wood like floor, walk in closet and ensuite! The master bathroom has a large tiled JACUZZI tub, water closet and step in shower. The two generously sized guest rooms are tucked away on the complete other side of the home making the master a true retreat. Just through the French doors you will find a large COVERED ENTERTAINING area and SCREENED POOL deck! Your pool faces the pond and conservation are, so youGÇÖll never have to worry about rear neighbor again!



Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX 200 REALTY



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.