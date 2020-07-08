All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 1502 Indiana Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
1502 Indiana Avenue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 12:13 PM

1502 Indiana Avenue

1502 Indiana Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1502 Indiana Ave, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1502 Indiana Avenue Available 06/01/19 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home - This beautiful bungalow style home is situated on a large corner lot in the historic district of St. Cloud. Upon entering the main home into the living room you immediately capture the entire bungalow experience with rich new mocha floors and 5 1/4 in. baseboards throughout the entire main area. The kitchen opens up over a bar top counter into the living room. Kitchen upgrades include: wood cabinets w/ soft close doors & decorative crown molding atop, New Venetian Gold granite, decorative back splash, brushed nickel hardware, dry bar & stainless steel appliances! Off the kitchen a door and 2 steps lead down to your dinning/family room as well as the 3rd bedroom. New porcelain tile flooring with a decorative wood grain look to match the new floors in main area have been installed. Back yard features concrete patios & walkway connecting the 288 sf detached building that offers endless possibilities for use & currently consists of full electric, A/C, ceiling fan & cabinets. New roof installed 2017 also. This home is a must see!

$1,500 per month/$1,500 security deposit (min $4,500 combined gross income monthly needed to be considered). 1 Small pet allowed with $300 non-refundable pet fee. $50 application fee per adult. Includes Credit check, rental history, background/criminal check, etc. Move in costs include 1 months Rent, Sec Dep, and $95 Admin Fee. Call Ellis Group Realty, LLC @ 407-960-4545 or send email to info@egrealty.com to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3737170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Indiana Avenue have any available units?
1502 Indiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 Indiana Avenue have?
Some of 1502 Indiana Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Indiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Indiana Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Indiana Avenue offer parking?
No, 1502 Indiana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1502 Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 1502 Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1502 Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 Indiana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 2 BedroomsSt. Cloud Apartments with Balcony
St. Cloud Apartments with PoolSt. Cloud Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Cloud Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus