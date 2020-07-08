Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1502 Indiana Avenue Available 06/01/19 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home - This beautiful bungalow style home is situated on a large corner lot in the historic district of St. Cloud. Upon entering the main home into the living room you immediately capture the entire bungalow experience with rich new mocha floors and 5 1/4 in. baseboards throughout the entire main area. The kitchen opens up over a bar top counter into the living room. Kitchen upgrades include: wood cabinets w/ soft close doors & decorative crown molding atop, New Venetian Gold granite, decorative back splash, brushed nickel hardware, dry bar & stainless steel appliances! Off the kitchen a door and 2 steps lead down to your dinning/family room as well as the 3rd bedroom. New porcelain tile flooring with a decorative wood grain look to match the new floors in main area have been installed. Back yard features concrete patios & walkway connecting the 288 sf detached building that offers endless possibilities for use & currently consists of full electric, A/C, ceiling fan & cabinets. New roof installed 2017 also. This home is a must see!



$1,500 per month/$1,500 security deposit (min $4,500 combined gross income monthly needed to be considered). 1 Small pet allowed with $300 non-refundable pet fee. $50 application fee per adult. Includes Credit check, rental history, background/criminal check, etc. Move in costs include 1 months Rent, Sec Dep, and $95 Admin Fee. Call Ellis Group Realty, LLC @ 407-960-4545 or send email to info@egrealty.com to schedule a showing.



(RLNE3737170)