123 Moore St

A beautifully furnished, like new home in the Lincolnville neighborhood. Home is walking distance or a short bike ride to downtown St Augustine or Flagler College. The kitchen and baths feature European style custom wood cabinets with all upgraded appliances. The second floor is bright and open with 14' vaulted ceilings, custom wood built ins, two closets with solid wood shaker style panels and its own full bath. The floor plan offers a great set up for those that work from home. The natural light shines throughout the home. The Suite on the first floor has access to to a private, large rear porch adds to the outdoor living. Also, Willie Galimore Center and neighborhood pool. No cats. Small dogs considered. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100.