St. Augustine, FL
123 Moore St
123 Moore St

123 Moore Street · (904) 802-0600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 Moore Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084
Lincolnville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
A beautifully furnished, like new home in the Lincolnville neighborhood. Home is walking distance or a short bike ride to downtown St Augustine or Flagler College. The kitchen and baths feature European style custom wood cabinets with all upgraded appliances. The second floor is bright and open with 14' vaulted ceilings, custom wood built ins, two closets with solid wood shaker style panels and its own full bath. The floor plan offers a great set up for those that work from home. The natural light shines throughout the home. The Suite on the first floor has access to to a private, large rear porch adds to the outdoor living. Also, Willie Galimore Center and neighborhood pool. No cats. Small dogs considered. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Moore St have any available units?
123 Moore St has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 Moore St have?
Some of 123 Moore St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Moore St currently offering any rent specials?
123 Moore St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Moore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Moore St is pet friendly.
Does 123 Moore St offer parking?
Yes, 123 Moore St does offer parking.
Does 123 Moore St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Moore St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Moore St have a pool?
Yes, 123 Moore St has a pool.
Does 123 Moore St have accessible units?
No, 123 Moore St does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Moore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Moore St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Moore St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 123 Moore St has units with air conditioning.
