1080 BELLA VISTA BLVD

AVAILABLE NOW! DON'T MISS THIS GREAT RENTAL, IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF LAS PALMAS LOCATED ON THE INTRACOASTAL. THIS CONDO FEATURES 2 BR'S, 2 BA'S, A DINING AREA & THE KITCHEN OPEN TO THE FAMILY RM. ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER & BASIC CABLE. GREAT AMENITIES W/A LARGE POOL,FITNESS CENTER,TENNIS COURTS, AND THE AMENITIES HAVE GREAT VIEWS OF THE MARSH. LAS PALMAS IS JUST NORTH OF THE CITY & WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OR A SHORT BIKE RIDE INTO DOWNTOWN TO COLLEGE,HISTORIC SITES, RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING. LONG TERM LEASE ONLY. NO PETS ALLOWED. APPLICATION FEE IS $35 PER PERSON. TENANT TO PROVIDE PROOF OF INCOME, PROVIDE PAY STUBS & PASS CREDIT & CRIMINAL CHECK.