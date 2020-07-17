7467 POND CIRCLE

Amenities

w/d hookup alarm system microwave range refrigerator

You want it all...this home has it! Very spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, includes a den with plenty of natural sunlight. New flooring installed in the entire home. Kitchen has newer appliances, including refrigerator, 5-burner glass top stove and a microwave that is mounted above the stove for maximum counter space. LED energy efficient light bulbs throughout. Separate utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Property is equipped with your own personal alarm system. Make this house your home today! Rent is $1195/month - which includes trash pick-up, lawn service and outdoors pest control.