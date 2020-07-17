All apartments in Spring Hill
7467 POND CIRCLE
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:50 PM

7467 POND CIRCLE

7467 Pond Circle · (352) 597-1211
Location

7467 Pond Circle, Spring Hill, FL 34606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
alarm system
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
You want it all...this home has it! Very spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, includes a den with plenty of natural sunlight. New flooring installed in the entire home. Kitchen has newer appliances, including refrigerator, 5-burner glass top stove and a microwave that is mounted above the stove for maximum counter space. LED energy efficient light bulbs throughout. Separate utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Property is equipped with your own personal alarm system. Make this house your home today! Rent is $1195/month - which includes trash pick-up, lawn service and outdoors pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7467 POND CIRCLE have any available units?
7467 POND CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7467 POND CIRCLE have?
Some of 7467 POND CIRCLE's amenities include w/d hookup, alarm system, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7467 POND CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7467 POND CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7467 POND CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 7467 POND CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Hill.
Does 7467 POND CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 7467 POND CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 7467 POND CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7467 POND CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7467 POND CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 7467 POND CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 7467 POND CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7467 POND CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7467 POND CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7467 POND CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7467 POND CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7467 POND CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
