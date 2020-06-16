All apartments in Southgate
2414 Foster Lane
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:05 PM

2414 Foster Lane

2414 Foster Lane · (813) 676-3252
Location

2414 Foster Lane, Southgate, FL 34239
South Gate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,040

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Foster Lane have any available units?
2414 Foster Lane has a unit available for $2,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2414 Foster Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Foster Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Foster Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 Foster Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2414 Foster Lane offer parking?
No, 2414 Foster Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2414 Foster Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2414 Foster Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Foster Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2414 Foster Lane has a pool.
Does 2414 Foster Lane have accessible units?
No, 2414 Foster Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Foster Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2414 Foster Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2414 Foster Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2414 Foster Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
