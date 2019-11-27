1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful fully furnished home located in the Falcon Trace subdivision of Orlando's Hunters Creek neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , 2 car attached garage. Living/Dining room combo is furnished with sofa, love seat, arm chair and coffee table for living space and dining table seats 6. Kitchen has a closet pantry, breakfast bar with bar chair and eat in are with 4 seat dinette set. Kitchen opens to the family room furnished with reclining sectional and entertainment center. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom features a double sink vanity, corner garden tub, and separate shower stall. 2 additional bedrooms with double beds share a hall bathroom with tub/shower combo. 4th bedroom has double glass doors and is set up for use as an office. Laundry room with washer and dryer present as convenience appliances and will not be warrantied/repaired by owner. Backyard fenced with upgraded PVC fencing and features a covered lanai and open patio space as well as a separate desk with beautiful gazebo and outdoor dining table. Home is small pet friendly with a non-refundable pet deposit