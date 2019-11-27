All apartments in Southchase
Find more places like 1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southchase, FL
/
1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:34 AM

1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE

1974 Marsh Hawk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southchase
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1974 Marsh Hawk Drive, Southchase, FL 32837
Falcon Trace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful fully furnished home located in the Falcon Trace subdivision of Orlando's Hunters Creek neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , 2 car attached garage. Living/Dining room combo is furnished with sofa, love seat, arm chair and coffee table for living space and dining table seats 6. Kitchen has a closet pantry, breakfast bar with bar chair and eat in are with 4 seat dinette set. Kitchen opens to the family room furnished with reclining sectional and entertainment center. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom features a double sink vanity, corner garden tub, and separate shower stall. 2 additional bedrooms with double beds share a hall bathroom with tub/shower combo. 4th bedroom has double glass doors and is set up for use as an office. Laundry room with washer and dryer present as convenience appliances and will not be warrantied/repaired by owner. Backyard fenced with upgraded PVC fencing and features a covered lanai and open patio space as well as a separate desk with beautiful gazebo and outdoor dining table. Home is small pet friendly with a non-refundable pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE have any available units?
1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE have?
Some of 1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1974 MARSH HAWK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southchase 3 BedroomsSouthchase Apartments with Garage
Southchase Apartments with ParkingSouthchase Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Southchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Forest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLWilliamsburg, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida