Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home! Once you see this house , you'll fall in love with it ! Come see this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with 1,810 sqft in Southchase. The kitchen is fully tiled and ready to be enjoyed. GREAT LOCATION!!! within minutes from Orlando Intl Airport and Lake Nona Medical City, also close to the new Meadow Woods Sun-Rail station. Call today before is gone.