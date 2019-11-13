All apartments in Southchase
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

1419 Derby Glen Drive

1419 Derby Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Derby Glen Drive, Southchase, FL 32837
Falcon Trace

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FALCON TRACE BEAUTY! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the highly desired Falcon Trace community. Home has been freshly painted light gray throughout. Large kitchen features tons of cabinet space and modern stainless steel appliances. This home boasts a large low maintenance tiled back yard. Manicured backyard features fruit trees and is completed fenced in which is perfect for entertaining. Laminate hard wood flooring in living area, bedrooms and tile throughout all main areas. Don't miss out on this beautiful home with resort style amenities. Pets will be considered.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $1,775, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Derby Glen Drive have any available units?
1419 Derby Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
Is 1419 Derby Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Derby Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Derby Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 Derby Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1419 Derby Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 1419 Derby Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1419 Derby Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Derby Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Derby Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 1419 Derby Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Derby Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1419 Derby Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Derby Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 Derby Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1419 Derby Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1419 Derby Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
