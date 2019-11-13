1419 Derby Glen Drive

Amenities

FALCON TRACE BEAUTY! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the highly desired Falcon Trace community. Home has been freshly painted light gray throughout. Large kitchen features tons of cabinet space and modern stainless steel appliances. This home boasts a large low maintenance tiled back yard. Manicured backyard features fruit trees and is completed fenced in which is perfect for entertaining. Laminate hard wood flooring in living area, bedrooms and tile throughout all main areas. Don't miss out on this beautiful home with resort style amenities. Pets will be considered.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $1,775, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.