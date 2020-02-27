All apartments in Southchase
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:16 AM

13921 BROADWING DRIVE

13921 Broadwing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13921 Broadwing Drive, Southchase, FL 32837
Falcon Trace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Large 2 story home with extra large pool, Great for entertainment, 5 bedrooms 3 bath with Office on 1st floor, Living, Dining, Family room, Open Eat-in Kitchen with granite counters, Enclosed paved deck and open porch Pool & Spa (not heated), Master suite on second floor with Large walk-in closet plus Extra storage, Master bath with Jetted Tub, Tiled / Wood flooring thru-out.Oversized 2 Car garage with storage room. Lawn & Pool Service included. Large fenced yard. Conveniently located near shopping Malls, Stores, Airport and Mayor highways, nearby schools are Endeavor Elementary, Meadow woods Middle, Cypress Creek High. Accept Small Pet under 20 pounds with a $250 nonrefundable fee. Currently still occupied

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13921 BROADWING DRIVE have any available units?
13921 BROADWING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 13921 BROADWING DRIVE have?
Some of 13921 BROADWING DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13921 BROADWING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13921 BROADWING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13921 BROADWING DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13921 BROADWING DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13921 BROADWING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13921 BROADWING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13921 BROADWING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13921 BROADWING DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13921 BROADWING DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13921 BROADWING DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13921 BROADWING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13921 BROADWING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13921 BROADWING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13921 BROADWING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13921 BROADWING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13921 BROADWING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
