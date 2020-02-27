13921 BROADWING DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Large 2 story home with extra large pool, Great for entertainment, 5 bedrooms 3 bath with Office on 1st floor, Living, Dining, Family room, Open Eat-in Kitchen with granite counters, Enclosed paved deck and open porch Pool & Spa (not heated), Master suite on second floor with Large walk-in closet plus Extra storage, Master bath with Jetted Tub, Tiled / Wood flooring thru-out.Oversized 2 Car garage with storage room. Lawn & Pool Service included. Large fenced yard. Conveniently located near shopping Malls, Stores, Airport and Mayor highways, nearby schools are Endeavor Elementary, Meadow woods Middle, Cypress Creek High. Accept Small Pet under 20 pounds with a $250 nonrefundable fee. Currently still occupied